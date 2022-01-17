Analysts Set Expectations for Syneos Health, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syneos Health in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYNH. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Shares of SYNH opened at $89.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Syneos Health by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.