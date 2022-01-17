Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 17th (ALFA, BP, CBOE, CD, EDF, GOLD, JPM, KBH, NPIFF, PCTY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 17th:

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 404 ($5.48) target price on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global. The company plans to invest approximately $25 million in organic growth initiatives in 2021.The company eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year. Escalating expenses put pressure on margin expansion. It expects core expenses to rise in 2021, with adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $536 to $541 million. The company faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.”

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $166.00 to $157.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home ended fiscal 2021 on a strong note, with fourth-quarter earnings beating analysts’ expectations and rising 71% year over year. For fiscal 2021, earnings and revenues grew 92% and 37%, respectively, from a year ago. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, backlog value at fiscal fourth quarter-end grew 67% from a year ago to $4.95 billion, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate as much as $7.6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2022. Although continued supply-chain issues, material cost inflation and higher wage are concerns, KB Home shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have been trending upward.”

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$44.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $249.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paylocity is benefiting from the growing adoption of its solutions among clients with less than 50 employees. Moreover, healthy momentum in the company’s core and upper end of the market is a tailwind. Further, the release of Learning Management System and Community portal, which garnered a positive feedback from clients, is encouraging. Also, the addition of on-demand pay to its portfolio is likely to boost client wins going forward. Additionally, Paylocity’s regular investments in technological upgrades, along with product innovation, will continue to boost its top line. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Moreover, concerns over global economic growth might undermine Paylocity’s near-term growth prospects. Additionally, heightening competition from ADP and Paychex are concerns.”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $67.00.

