Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Advantage Energy (AAV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy (TSE: AAV):
- 1/13/2022 – Advantage Energy was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/6/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00.
- 1/4/2022 – Advantage Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Advantage Energy was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TSE:AAV traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 181,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$8.37.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
