Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Advantage Energy (AAV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy (TSE: AAV):

1/13/2022 – Advantage Energy was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

1/4/2022 – Advantage Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Advantage Energy was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:AAV traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 181,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

