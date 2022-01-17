Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) recently:

1/11/2022 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

1/10/2022 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

1/7/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Bath & Body Works is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $78.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $55.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

