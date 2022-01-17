Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) recently:

1/7/2022 – Pacira BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Pacira BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pacira acquired MyoScience in 2019, following which the company added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Pacira's top line mainly comprises of contributions from Exparel sales and revenues from royalties of the iovera system. The recent label expansion of Exparel in pediatric patients is expected to boost sales further. Exparel’s launch is now underway in Europe, which should drive sales too. However, the company’s heavy dependence on Exparel for growth remains a major concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock. Lack of pipeline candidates also remains a headwind. Moreover, sales are constantly being hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/4/2022 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $57.00 to $61.00.

1/3/2022 – Pacira BioSciences is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $2.75 on Monday, hitting $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 627,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,382 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

