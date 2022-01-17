Analyzing Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Decisionpoint Systems and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blend Labs 0 1 8 0 2.89

Blend Labs has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 188.19%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Blend Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.95 $2.86 million $0.17 25.41 Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Decisionpoint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems 4.01% 13.01% 5.14% Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats Blend Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

