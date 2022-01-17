Analyzing STERIS (NYSE:STE) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and STERIS (NYSE:STE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A STERIS 6.50% 12.44% 7.02%

89.2% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of STERIS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadre and STERIS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STERIS $3.11 billion 7.55 $397.40 million $2.80 83.76

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cadre and STERIS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 STERIS 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cadre presently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.36%. STERIS has a consensus price target of $248.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Cadre’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than STERIS.

Dividends

Cadre pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. STERIS pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. STERIS pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STERIS has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Summary

STERIS beats Cadre on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment delivers solutions and managed services including hospital sterilization services and instrument, and scope repairs to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures, and sells consumable products, equipment maintenance, specialty services, and capitalequipment. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment involves in contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturer. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

