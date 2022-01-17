Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anglo American Platinum to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

