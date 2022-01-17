Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,753,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,553,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.39% of Annaly Capital Management worth $898,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,165,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.94 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

