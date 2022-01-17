ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.54. 575,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,100. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

