Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stake Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Antero Resources worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,243 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

