Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Position Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

