Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,452,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.12% of Apartment Income REIT worth $851,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $54.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

