Apollo Currency One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.72 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $63.40 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

