Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.84 and a 200 day moving average of $154.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,834 shares of company stock valued at $29,713,256. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.74.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

