Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,779,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $101.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

