AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock Position Boosted by Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up about 12.3% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of AppLovin worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,060 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,197.1% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 738,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after buying an additional 681,834 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APP traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.01. 1,092,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.06.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $2,841,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,205,026 shares of company stock worth $752,660,657 in the last 90 days.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.