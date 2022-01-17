Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 987,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

