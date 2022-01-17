APYSwap One Day Trading Volume Hits $118,234.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.29 million and $118,234.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.89 or 0.07546031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,024.10 or 0.99850731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00068424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007757 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.