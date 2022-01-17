Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Arconic reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.66. Arconic has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Arconic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Arconic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arconic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.