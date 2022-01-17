Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,982 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Arconic worth $23,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

