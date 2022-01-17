Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.