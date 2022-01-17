Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 220,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ardelyx by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 871,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 312,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after buying an additional 236,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.