Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $773,506.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.77 or 0.07570879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,045.26 or 1.00044878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068848 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007700 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

