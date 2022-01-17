argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in argenx by 49.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in argenx by 68.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.32.

ARGX opened at $291.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.27. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS. Equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

