Ark Market Capitalization Reaches $148.37 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. Ark has a total market cap of $148.37 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,499,851 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

