ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.0443 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $105,577.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.12 or 0.07583742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.31 or 0.99779107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007751 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

