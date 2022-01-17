Arqma (ARQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,388.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $616,838.26 and approximately $8,388.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,010.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.87 or 0.07566905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00349826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.82 or 0.00920775 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00074068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.50 or 0.00501079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00265330 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,079,548 coins and its circulating supply is 12,035,004 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

