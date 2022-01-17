Arqma Hits One Day Volume of $17,771.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Arqma has a market cap of $676,949.88 and approximately $17,771.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,642.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.29 or 0.07626885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00355488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00893455 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00073000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.12 or 0.00525586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00259309 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,071,266 coins and its circulating supply is 12,026,723 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

