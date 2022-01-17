Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $10.52 Per Share

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.52 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Arvinas stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.81.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arvinas by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

