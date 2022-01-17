Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $67.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.81.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Arvinas by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

