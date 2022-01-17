Aryacoin (AYA) Price Hits $0.0083

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $24,693.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.