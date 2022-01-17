Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

APWC opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

