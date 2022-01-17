ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $744.53 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $305.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $794.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $787.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

