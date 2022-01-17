Assemble Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.71 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.