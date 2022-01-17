Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ABF has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.97) to GBX 2,470 ($33.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.86) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,594 ($35.21).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,137.33 ($29.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,980.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,993.32. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.96). The stock has a market cap of £16.92 billion and a PE ratio of 35.32.

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.40), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,084,875.36). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.91), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($619,239.49).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.