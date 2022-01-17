Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.31% of Assurant worth $836,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after buying an additional 350,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after buying an additional 291,234 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $25,069,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after buying an additional 155,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $154.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

