Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Update

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,850,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASTR. Bank of America began coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of ASTR stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62. Astra Space has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astra Space will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

