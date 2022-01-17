ATC Coin Market Cap Reaches $172,536.93 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $172,536.93 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00351146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000845 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

