Atheios Market Cap Reaches $19,637.01 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atheios has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $19,637.01 and approximately $25.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,331,505 coins and its circulating supply is 46,710,554 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.