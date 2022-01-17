Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 13.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

