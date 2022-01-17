Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Update

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 16,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $206.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -1.59. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Ismail Kola acquired 85,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Athersys by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Athersys by 5.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.