Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atmos Energy worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 103.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

