Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Short Interest Down 35.8% in December

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 576,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE ATC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,690. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Atotech’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atotech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atotech by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,500,000 after buying an additional 1,228,150 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,752,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 229,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,843,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

