Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $1.39 on Major Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003253 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $715.46 million and $11.47 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,072,692,308 coins and its circulating supply is 515,745,635 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

