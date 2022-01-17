Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.31 ($91.26).

Shares of ETR NDA traded down €0.82 ($0.93) on Monday, reaching €93.68 ($106.45). 145,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a fifty-two week high of €91.82 ($104.34). The company has a 50 day moving average of €83.57 and a 200 day moving average of €77.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

