Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Update

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 795,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 288,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 191,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

AEAC opened at $9.76 on Monday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

