Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $98.07 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,848 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $98,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $310.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.40. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

