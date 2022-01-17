AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,597 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.59.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $248.68 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.68 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

