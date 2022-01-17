Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 26.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 51.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 237,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 80,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

